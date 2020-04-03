EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) vs. PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Critical Analysis

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EXACT Sciences and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXACT Sciences -9.59% -18.78% -9.75% PPD N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EXACT Sciences and PPD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXACT Sciences $876.29 million 9.73 -$83.99 million ($1.49) -38.66 PPD $4.03 billion 1.45 $341.61 million $0.98 17.11

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than EXACT Sciences. EXACT Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EXACT Sciences and PPD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXACT Sciences 0 0 16 0 3.00 PPD 0 0 14 0 3.00

EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $119.43, indicating a potential upside of 107.34%. PPD has a consensus target price of $32.23, indicating a potential upside of 92.19%. Given EXACT Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than PPD.

Summary

PPD beats EXACT Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

