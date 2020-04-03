EXMR (EXMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $31,070.00

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can now be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001468 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001121 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

