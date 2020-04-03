Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0742 on Top Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Exosis has a total market cap of $26,898.27 and approximately $9,883.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0742 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,746.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.02102408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.30 or 0.03487830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00595067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00788926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00075120 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025227 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00486591 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014839 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis' total supply is 527,476 coins and its circulating supply is 362,476 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

