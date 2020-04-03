EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPGY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXPERIAN PLC/ADR stock. Fisher Asset Management boosted its stake in EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management’s holdings in EXPERIAN PLC/ADR were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

