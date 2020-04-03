Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.12 Billion

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post $57.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.19 billion and the lowest is $53.06 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $63.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $210.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.50 billion to $238.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $218.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $185.12 billion to $242.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

XOM opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

