Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

XOM traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $39.85. 37,204,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,725,408. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

