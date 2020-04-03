Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post sales of $305.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.10 million to $313.70 million. Fair Isaac posted sales of $278.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The business had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.17.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total transaction of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.03, for a total value of $637,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,791.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $282.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

