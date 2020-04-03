Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

FRFHF opened at $285.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of $228.16 and a 52-week high of $502.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.01 and its 200-day moving average is $433.64.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $15.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.31%.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

