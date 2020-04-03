FansTime Trading Up 7.7% This Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $314,973.47 and approximately $17,565.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FansTime has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.67 or 0.02626788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00198888 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034111 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bit-Z, HADAX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

