Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Raised to at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

FATE stock traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 156,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,344. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.94% and a negative net margin of 919.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

