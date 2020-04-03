Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FATE. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.80. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $32.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.