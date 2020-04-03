Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 288,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.41% of Ferro worth $41,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ferro by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,289,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,444,000 after buying an additional 151,153 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Ferro by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,405,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 221,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after buying an additional 1,305,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ferro by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 111,996 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferro by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOE opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $673.56 million, a P/E ratio of 116.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOE shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

