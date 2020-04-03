Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.57 Million

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, Coinsuper, Coinall and IDEX. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000707 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.04431878 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00067026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010633 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,289,777 tokens. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, KuCoin, Bittrex, Korbit, Coinall, Bitbns, MXC, BiKi, Coinsuper, BitAsset, Hotbit, WazirX, BitMax, Bitrabbit, Binance, Dcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

