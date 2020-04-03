FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,434,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,632,000 after purchasing an additional 706,703 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after acquiring an additional 174,518 shares during the period. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 9,239 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $243,540.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,783.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,409. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FGEN stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. 8,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,016. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.71. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

