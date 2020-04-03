Financial Analysis: Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) vs. Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) and Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and Morphic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Therapeutics $1.30 billion 4.63 $573.02 million $1.94 16.32 Morphic $16.98 million 24.48 -$43.33 million ($2.69) -5.07

Horizon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Morphic. Morphic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Therapeutics and Morphic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Therapeutics 44.08% 23.07% 9.88% Morphic N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Morphic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Horizon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Horizon Therapeutics and Morphic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Therapeutics 0 2 11 0 2.85 Morphic 0 0 4 0 3.00

Horizon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $38.77, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. Morphic has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.60%. Given Morphic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Morphic is more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics beats Morphic on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis. The company's primary care marketed medicines comprise PENNSAID 2% that is indicated for the treatment of pain of osteoarthritis of the knees; DUEXIS for the relief of signs and symptoms of RA and OA, and to decrease the risk of developing upper-GI ulcers; VIMOVO for the relief of signs and symptoms of OA, RA, and AS and to decrease the risk of developing gastric ulcers in patients at risk of developing NSAID-associated gastric ulcers; and MIGERGOT, a therapy to abort or prevent vascular headaches, such as migraines and migraine variants. It has collaboration agreements with Alliance for Lupus Research, Syneos Health, Inc., and HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Its product candidates in discovery stage include an avb1 integrin for the treatment of fibrosis; two TGF-b activations for gastrointestinal cancers and fibrosis; and other aI domain integrins. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

