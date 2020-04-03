Financial Comparison: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.4% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Lianluo Smart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lianluo Smart and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lianluo Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Aurora Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart $370,000.00 26.25 -$530,000.00 N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 2.02 -$15.79 million N/A N/A

Lianluo Smart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurora Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Lianluo Smart and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart N/A -4.28% 41.73% Aurora Mobile -12.06% -22.11% -12.38%

Volatility and Risk

Lianluo Smart has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lianluo Smart beats Aurora Mobile on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lianluo Smart

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It provides Moxian+ Business App for merchant clients, which allows merchants to manage their presence within the platform, as well as plan a campaign, offer discounts, manage payments, and receive analytics. The company also offers Moxian+ User App that provides access to a social media platform with a package of services, such as MO-Talk; News Center with daily updates; and Game Center and MO-Shake, which allows users to win vouchers, discounts, etc. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. Moxian, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fujian Sihe Media Co. Ltd. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

