Financial Contrast: StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Sculptor Capital Management (NASDAQ:SCU)

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 79.79% N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management 1.18% 82.35% 9.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StoneCastle Financial and Sculptor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

StoneCastle Financial presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.07%. Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 332.56%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than StoneCastle Financial.

Volatility & Risk

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Sculptor Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $16.35 million 5.90 $10.05 million N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 0.92 $7.05 million $3.11 3.46

StoneCastle Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management.

Dividends

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.7%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats StoneCastle Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

