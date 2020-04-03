Financial Review: Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) versus Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Dyadic International -493.94% -21.40% -20.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Erytech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Erytech Pharma and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Erytech Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.45%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.51%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Erytech Pharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -1.36 Dyadic International $1.68 million 81.47 -$7.70 million ($0.31) -16.23

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erytech Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Erytech Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

