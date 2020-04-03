FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of RCN stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 84,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,042. Redcentric has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of $152.94 million and a PE ratio of -166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.

Redcentric Company Profile

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. The company offers applications services, including mainframe software support services and application acceleration services. It also provides collaboration services comprising IP telephony, SIP trunks, unified communications, video conferencing, calls and lines, mobile, and inbound services; and infrastructure services consisting of data management, disaster recovery as a service, hosted desktop, hosting and collocation, hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, managed exchange, software as a service, virtualization, and server load balancing services.

