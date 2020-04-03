FintruX Network (FTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $229.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 49% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $818,680.38 and $229.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.02648233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00198191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047505 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

