Firan Technology Group (FTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect Firan Technology Group to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

TSE:FTG opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92. Firan Technology Group has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

