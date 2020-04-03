Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of FTGFF stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

