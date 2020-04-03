First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,414 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.21% of First Bancorp worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,031,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBNC opened at $21.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Insiders acquired 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025 over the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

