First Foundation Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FFWM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Foundation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

FFWM stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,314 shares of company stock valued at $65,237. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 57,786 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 72,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Foundation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in First Foundation by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Foundation by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 90,962 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

