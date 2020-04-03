First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 2,400 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 660,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after buying an additional 21,294 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. 39,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

