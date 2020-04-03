First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 5,478 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.55 on Friday, reaching $123.97. The company had a trading volume of 95,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,180,222. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

