First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 5,795 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Shares of RTN stock remained flat at $$116.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.99. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,431. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

