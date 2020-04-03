First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 17,126,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,725,408. The company has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.