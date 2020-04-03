First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,438,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.03.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,302 shares of company stock worth $126,698,206 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

