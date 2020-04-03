First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,107,920. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $147.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.