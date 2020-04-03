First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.31. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.