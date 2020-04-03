First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,732 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 37,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.67. 613,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,109. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $126.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

