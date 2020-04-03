First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 14,857 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. 85,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,069,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.76.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

