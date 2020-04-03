First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 3,154 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 2.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,843 shares of company stock valued at $21,086,414 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

