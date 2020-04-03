First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.1% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,045 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,395,774. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

