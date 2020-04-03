First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Intel by 505.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 307,370 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 24,698 shares of company stock worth $1,457,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.86. 5,614,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,427,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.98.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

