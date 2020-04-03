First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,600 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.0% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.46. 2,412,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,640,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.