First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,770 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

Shares of V traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.04. 2,749,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357,556. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.95. The company has a market cap of $300.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.