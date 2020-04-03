First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 2,132 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.53.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.47. 348,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.98 and its 200-day moving average is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.