First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 5,468 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,627,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,934,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,321,000 after buying an additional 1,503,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 518.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 775,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after buying an additional 649,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.25. 74,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,345,634. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

