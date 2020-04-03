First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 7,516 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services owned approximately 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WH. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WH traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $26.50. 210,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,126. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.