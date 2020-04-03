First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 14.44% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

