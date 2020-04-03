FirstCoin (FRST) Trading 93.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 93.4% higher against the US dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $205,607.41 and approximately $15.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029421 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000383 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00072034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,772.10 or 1.00658792 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000993 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00074087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001569 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

