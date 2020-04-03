FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

FirstService stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.94. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in FirstService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

