Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 68.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. 693,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

