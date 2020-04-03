Five Below (FIVE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2020 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2020 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

3/21/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Five Below had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $130.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $136.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to .

3/17/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $159.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company's lower-than-expected holiday sales results. Six fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas hurt comparable sales performance. Although net sales during the period grew 13.4%, comparable sales fell 2.6%. Based on the results, the company trimmed fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 view. Despite soft sales performance, management believes that it remains on track to meet gross margin expectations on the back of effective inventory management and cost containment efforts. Also, the company remains on track with its focus on merchandise assortment, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, pricing strategy, expanding store base, improving supply chain and delivering better WOW products.”

2/25/2020 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

FIVE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.95. 71,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.00. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $8,758,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

