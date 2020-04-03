Flash (FLASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Flash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Flash has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 220.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

