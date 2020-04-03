FLETA Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.71 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014568 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 220.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.38 or 0.02596669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00194551 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00033939 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,738,795 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

