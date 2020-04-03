FLO Trading Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $9,229.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00071590 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

