Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

